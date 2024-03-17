The Israeli Army offensive causes greater devastation in the Gaza Strip after the attacks on Saturday night and the early hours of this Sunday, March 17. At least 61 Palestinians were killed, including 12 members of the same family. The total number of fatalities rose to 31,645, said the local Ministry of Health. The attacks continue while talks to reach an eventual ceasefire between Israeli troops and Hamas are scheduled to resume in the next few hours in Qatar. The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, is expected to participate, according to sources close to the mediations. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid reaches northern Gaza, where famine worsens and hospitals report deaths from malnutrition.

This is the Thabet family, whose house was hit at dawn by bombs in the Bichara district of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Palestinian enclave.

According to several witnesses, the raids were intense not only in that region, but also in Gaza City, in the north, and in Khan Yunis and Rafah, in the south.

Smoke rises from Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, southern Israel, on March 17, 2024. REUTERS – Amir Cohen

In addition, the local Health portfolio reported that The total number of fatalities from the Israeli attacks, since October 7, increased to at least 31,645 people. He also noted that 73,676 Gazans have been injured. In the last 24 hours, at least 92 residents of the enclave have died.

Ceasefire talks expected to resume

Egyptian officials hope talks between Israel and Hamas will resume this Sunday. It would be the first time that Israeli officials and Hamas leaders have joined the indirect negotiations since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Furthermore, as a source told Reuters, Everything seems to indicate that David Barnea, head of Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence service, will arrive in Doha for the talks.

The same source assured that the talks will focus on the latest conflicting points in the indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas. One of the most problematic is the number of hostages that the Islamist group would release. The parties are also expected to discuss humanitarian aid for a Gaza increasingly closer to famine.

The talks had been stalled since Israel criticized the terms proposed by Hamas. The movement that controls that Palestinian territory called for a permanent ceasefire before any agreement could be reached, something Israel rejected.

Later on Friday, Hamas presented other guidelines for a cessation of hostilities that proposes the release of women, children, the elderly and the sick still held captive in the enclave, in exchange for between 700 and 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the proposal as “unrealistic.”



People look at posters with photos of hostages taken in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 16, 2024. REUTERS – Carlos Garcia Rawlins

“Our allies have short memories”: Netanyahu

The Israeli premier attacked his country's allies this Sunday. Netanyahu assured that he will continue his offensive in Gaza, although he faces increasing criticism from Western countries.

“To our friends in the international community I say: do you have such a short memory? Did you forget so quickly about October 7, the worst massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust?” said the prime minister at the beginning of his cabinet meeting. .

He added: “Are you so soon willing to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the monsters of Hamas?”

Netanyahu's statements come shortly after he ordered a full-fledged offensive on the city of Rafah, in the south of the enclave, where a large part of the Palestinian population who has fled the attacks takes refuge. A decision that has been strongly criticized even by Israel's closest allies.

On the other hand, the prime minister's office indicated that Israel's security cabinet meets this Sunday to discuss the “mandate” of a delegation that will travel to Doha for talks on a truce in Gaza.

Israel had not sent a delegation to the recent truce talks in Cairo.

Humanitarian aid arrives in northern Gaza

Some trucks loaded with flour arrived in northern Gaza for distribution in areas that have not received aid in four months, Palestinian media reported on March 17.

It is a convoy of 12 vehicles, of which six went to Gaza City and six to the Jabalia refugee camp. Supplies will also be distributed in the northernmost areas of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun.

Behind the shipment would be “Popular Committees”, a group that includes leaders of powerful clans in Gaza, according to the 'Home Front' media outlet, close to Hamas.

Aid agencies have repeatedly warned that several areas of Gaza are already facing famine and that hunger is spreading throughout the enclave. In addition, hospitals in the north have reported the death of several children from malnutrition and dehydration.

With Reuters and AFP