The deprivation of the TUT.BY portal of the status of a mass media in Belarus will not allow the journalists of the publication to work at protest actions.

As reported TUT.BY, now there will be some changes in the editorial office.

“The decision of the Ministry of Information to suspend the publication of the online publication TUT.BY for 3 months is logical, if this word can be used here, a continuation of the tactics of the authorities that they have chosen in relation to all independent media. That is, this is a total cleaning of the information field.“, – said editor-in-chief of the portal Marina Zolotova…

According to her, the legal status of the media presupposed that the journalists of the publication could “normally work at protest actions.”

“The biggest threat is that our journalists will no longer be able to go out “in the field” and calmly work at protest actions. That is, they can be perceived by people in olive uniforms and balaclavas as protesters. Accordingly – courts, days and so on. We will not risk in this situation and send journalists “into the field” without any status. Actually, this was what the decision to suspend“, – added Zolotova.

She noted that TUT.BY will appeal against the decision of the Ministry of Information to suspend the release of the online publication and defend its rights in court, which will be held on October 8.

Earlier it was reported that, despite the deprivation of the status of the media, the largest portal of Belarus will continue to work.

