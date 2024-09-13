The clash is total. The fuse is the announcement that Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s Executive will create a care center for men who are victims of sexual violence, which causes a new clash with the central Government, which calls it “Trumpist” through the mouth of the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo. The dynamite, however, is somewhere else. In equality policies. And that is the issue that explodes this Friday during the second day of the Debate on the State of the Region, where Más Madrid accuses Díaz Ayuso of not having a strategy in this key area, or of not raising awareness in schools against sexist violence. The president responds by announcing that she will recover the name of the General Directorate of Women (which implies replacing the General Directorate of Equality), and underestimating the proposals of the party that leads the opposition as the result of “a pop equality” or “a false feminism” created to achieve “a Manichean division” between men and women that allows the left to create “a business”. In this way, the leader of the PP finds in the issue that served as a springboard to the political front line (“To be a better woman I don’t have to be a feminist,” she said in 2019, when she was an unknown) a new argument for her strategy of ideological clash with the left to neutralize Vox and attract its voters.

The deputies attend the second day of the debate on the state of the region expecting to hear the left’s analysis of how Madrid is and its proposals as an alternative to the PP Government. However, they find something else. Yes, there are measures, of course. But above all there is a criticism of what Díaz Ayuso said the day before, and an amendment to the entire management of the Executive, which in itself is giving up the initiative, talking about the other before oneself, even if the call is to debate how Madrid is. And that’s how it all begins.

Manuela Bergerot, the leader of Más Madrid, accuses the president of having “absent equality policies: without actions to raise awareness about gender-based violence in schools, without a single policy to support single mothers and without an Equality strategy, which they are now going to put out to tender for 57,000 euros because they say they are not capable with their own means.”

The president responds by stating that the left is trying to make equality a business, and to promote a “false feminism”. “You”, she continues, referring to Más Madrid, “are the ones who are erasing women”. “This mantra of equality as if we were equal is going to end, because men and women fortunately are not the same, nor do we want to be”, she adds. “They are impregnating state laws that then fall on all the autonomous communities with mantras, with ridiculousness”.

And at the same time, the clash with the central government over the centre for attention to men victims of sexual violence announced on Thursday, and defended again on Friday, is exploding.

“It is very irresponsible, it is Trumpist and it is a denialist and what it seeks is to divide, to confront society like all extreme right-wing politicians, who seek to confront us,” denounces Redondo during interviews on TVE and Telecinco. The minister highlights that the underlying problem facing Spanish society is sexist violence, a structural violence that is exercised against women, as revealed by the data: nine out of 10 victims are women, and 83% of child victims are girls, according to the Efe agency. So far this year, 35 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners (there is also one case under investigation), 1,279 since cases began to be recorded in 2003.

“That is the real problem,” Redondo stresses, pointing out that all victims deserve absolute respect, but “sexual violence against women, gender violence, sexist violence is a different category and needs resources and focus, which is what Mrs Ayuso does not provide.” For this reason, Rendondo believes, what the Community of Madrid has done is “reduce, lower and cut” resources for victims of sexist violence. The minister even denounces that positions and places for care for victims of gender violence and sexual violence have been closed, which have gone from 55 to 39 in recent years, there have been cuts in Purple Points, budgets and education.

“Meanwhile, all this is seasoned with statements such as ‘why not a men’s day’ or this type of proposal,” laments the minister, thus recalling a phrase uttered by Ayuso on 8-M. For this reason, Redondo considers the initiative a “Trumpist, denialist and very dangerous position, because denialism kills.”

In contrast, the regional government denies that the new centre, which will cost 700,000 euros, will mean a withdrawal of funds for the fight against gender-based violence: “It lies”, says councilor Ana Dávila. She also claims that an average of 100 men suffer sexual abuse each year in Madrid, which she considers to be an increasing trend, and that so far this year almost 250 children have been treated for this reason. Based on these data, Ayuso defended her project again this Friday, during the second day of the Debate on the State of the Region, held in the regional Assembly.

The return of the General Directorate for Women

“There are men who do not report cases for fear of being stigmatised. This could go further. We are going to work to assist men and women,” says Ayuso, who has also announced that she will bring back to her government the General Directorate for Women, which disappeared in 2019, when the PP formed with Ciudadanos the first coalition government in the history of the region. “This thing about equality, false equality, has to end once and for all,” she says.

“The name of the Directorate General for Women, until now the Directorate General for Equality, has been restored,” added a source from the president’s office. “Most of the policies developed by this general directorate are focused on women and the problems and challenges facing women are to be promoted and addressed more intensively,” added this interlocutor, who affirmed that Patricia Reyes, former deputy for Ciudadanos, will continue to occupy the post after the name change.

Neutralize Vox

The controversy has political effects that go beyond the new clash between the Community of Madrid and the central government, two administrations that have already clashed over foreign policy, fiscal policy, economic policy and health policy. Thus, it allows the PP in Madrid to neutralise Vox and attract its voters, as demonstrated by the fact that the spokesperson for the extreme right, Rocío Monasterio, applauded the initiative on Thursday. At the same time, it repositions Ayuso in relation to one of the issues that served as a springboard for her to reach the political front line when she was an unknown whom Pablo Casado had chosen as deputy secretary of Communication.

“I am in favour of breaking with the dictatorship of radical feminists,” she said in 2018, when she positioned herself as a representative of a PP without complexes. “To be a better woman I don’t have to be a feminist,” she added at the start of 2019. Five years later, Ayuso is already a regional president, a leading figure in national politics and a leading voice, and perhaps that is why she does not abandon the issues that have brought her to that position.

