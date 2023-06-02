At Rigamonti the Cosenza fans only manage to leave around one in the morning, threatened by the anger of the home ultras. Some cars were on fire, including that of the French defender Huard
Guest fans imprisoned until one in the morning, cars set on fire, stewards and security forces injured, areas around Rigamonti devastated. The Serie B playout between Brescia and Cosenza could not end as worse, which sanctions the salvation of the Calabrians and the relegation to C of the Lombards after 38 years. The tension remained very high for hours: attempts to enter the stadium by the home ultras, the car of the French defender of the Lombard club Huard was burned outside the stadium. It was total chaos after the dramatic finale in which a goal in the 95th minute sent the home side into Serie C and it was only around one in the morning that the situation normalized: the home ultras dispersed, the Calabrian ones succeeded to leave the stadium.
Around the plant, the angry blue-and-white ultras attempted to break down the gates to enter. After the launch of smoke bombs and the invasion of the field which forced the referee Massa to suspend the match for about half an hour in the 6th minute of added time after Cosenza’s goal which meant relegation, the anger of the ultras continued outside the stadium. Clashes, injuries (some stewards, a visiting fan and some representatives of the police forces), cars set on fire (including Huard’s) and finally the attempt to break into the stadium: to hunt down the Cosenza fans (approximately a thousand) still inside the facility, or to vent anger against anyone for how the game ended? It is not known, certainly the image of Brescian football will remain tarnished for a long time.
June 2, 2023 (change June 2, 2023 | 01:13)
