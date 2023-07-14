Total audience growing and use of content in transformation. The way in which Italians watch TV continues to change and in many ways remains unpredictable. And now among those who are equipped with a connected and latest generation TV, there is no longer a tendency to highlight an orientation towards the most unprecedented proposals, streaming like free ‘FAST’ TVs.

A study carried out for Primaonline by Sensemakers records these innovations, as Primaonline also points out. At the end of the first half of 2023, some indications on vehicle consumption suggest that a sort of trend reversal is underway. And if before, until a few months ago, the introduction of smart TVs connected to the Internet in our set of devices – with the covid accelerating the phenomenon – had led to a reduction in the volume of use of linear TV, with the counterweight of a robust growth of streaming and vod (phenomena included by Auditel in the category of unacknowledged listening), now the signals that arrive are very different.

The measurement of the total digital audience by Auditel makes it clearer what is happening: the overall performance of the linear proposal is fleshed out, the overall attention to the medium rises, but it is no longer streaming that turbocharges the phenomenon. On the contrary. The ratings of this type of proposal has essentially stabilized. It is too early to say that this is a consolidated trend, but for old and new players on the market – namely the more traditional broadcasters who have just presented their schedules after a very hot telemarket period, but also the various streaming champions that decidedly more sober locals are making an ‘upfront’ – a phase has certainly begun that needs to be monitored carefully.

Sensemakers’ analysis says that in the first 6 months of 2023, the television contents of broadcasters measured by Auditel viewed through digital devices (PCs, smartphones, tablets and CTVs) grew by 21%, while the time spent using them increased by 67%. The research also provides the figure without the extra contribution of Dazn (which in 2022 was not included in the perimeter): the growth percentages are respectively +11% and +25% in terms of views and time spent, however recording increases much higher than those of 2022 (+ 7% for views and + 12% for Time Spent).

Live digital visualizations (+31%) grow more than VOD ones (+22%); the latter focus on the so-called Full Content – ​​i.e. complete episodes/episodes of the programs broadcast and not original clips or contents. Reading this figure is ambivalent: on the one hand it tells of the driving force of the more classic and genetic type of proposal of broadcasters; on the other hand it suggests a very limited drive/tension of these subjects towards the more typical ‘short’ formats – with short or very short playing time, Tiktoktian – and among those generally appreciated by the new generations.

In the first half of 2023, 48% (it was 16% in 2020) of VOD views and 90% of the time spent (it was 73% in 2020) was generated by FULL Content, highlighting how digital use now tends to be (with due proportions) increasingly alternative to the linear one. And therefore how the digital platforms of the broadcasters are mainly used in a logic of enhancement of the core television contents.

To tell the phenomenon of the overall growth of the total audience, the research offers three illuminating examples. The first, at Rai, is represented by the ‘deferred’ success of ‘Mare Fuori’ on other devices. The second, less known, is represented by the exponentially growing numbers conquered by La7 Meanwhile, the ‘little platform’ which has tripled its views since April by focusing on short-form content.

The incremental digital audiences (of these just mentioned and of many other products) by broadcasters also risk being underestimated. This is how Fabrizio Angelini – CEO of Sensemakers explains the possible distorting effect: “It is obvious that digital fruition by type of user, modality and interaction with the screens is very different from linear television. Focusing only on the 1% of incremental AMR (a value similar to that found in other markets), which is based on the calculation of the time spent throughout the day, risks underestimating the real extent of digital television consumption” .

Above all on the young audience and on certain types of programmes, the impacts are already very considerable. “This is clearly demonstrated, for example, by the digital trend of the new season of Temptation Island” explains Angelini. “Not only did the first episode record a 4% digital live incremental AMR, but adding the VOD digital views over the following seven days, there is a 24% increase compared to the time spent in live TV viewing”.

Some signal – in social conversations, but not only – that there was a little less ‘buzz’ in the dynamics and editorial proposals of the main streaming players, was already sent by some trivial and unscientific generic sensation. In recent months, among the driving targets for streaming platforms, the attention – even a little trendy – for the titles of the various Prime, Disney+, Netflix, which even in theory in recent months should have expand your audience of subscribers with cheaper subscriptions linked to the inclusion of advertising in the fruition.

Thus the other interesting data that emerges from the research is the substantial stability of the unrecognized traffic that Auditel has been measuring since May 2022 and to which, among the various types, also the consumption of OTT and streamers contributes. The share of unrecognized traffic in terms of AMR does not increase in percentage terms compared to the linear one, nor on the total television audience (respectively 17% in May and 17% in June 2023 against 16% and 17% in the same months of 2022) nor on the universe of Smart TV owners (respectively 29% in May and 31% in June 2023 against 29% and 33% in the same months of 2022).

Also in absolute value (and net of DAZN which was not recorded in May-June in 2022) the unrecognized traffic in the two-month period remains substantially stable (+2.7% in terms of AMR) and, in fact, in line with the growth of recognized traffic (+1%), but even more significant is the data on Smart TVs where the AMR of recognized traffic increased by 14% against a 9% increase in unacknowledged traffic.

According to these Comscore data, another decisive element of change is that families who buy a Smart TV experience a significant increase in the consumption of television content. In general. Individuals who used a Smart TV in the two-month period May-June 2023 increased by around 2.4 million compared to the same months of the previous year and this cluster recorded a 63% growth in AMR.

Angelini nonetheless invites a cautious reading: “With only two months of observation and year-on-year comparison, these are preliminary indications to be confirmed when the data will be more stable, but if this were to happen, it would be really good news for the whole Industry . We are deepening the analyzes to understand whether the growth is due to a temporary effect of experimentation with the new device or to the increase in the number of screens within families with the possibility of satisfying the media diets of all components, but the presence of Smart TV in the family, in addition to enabling the viewing of unrecognized traffic, also generates additional consumption on recognized traffic”.