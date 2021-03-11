The renewal of Ángel Di María is about to be consummated. According to information from L’Equipe, PSG has reached an agreement with El Fideo to extend their contract for one season. His contract ended in June and Leonardo had intensified the negotiations for his renewal in January.

Since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, Di María has recovered the importance that he did not have with Tuchel at the beginning of the season. With the Argentine coach, the former Real Madrid coach has started more than 90% of the games played and is the top assistant in Poche’s three months in Paris.

With the renewal of Di María, PSG has already achieved one of its three objectives for the coming months, since Leonardo wanted to renew Fideo, in addition to Mbappé and Neymar. Negotiations with the Brazilian are well under way, while that of the French is still on standby.