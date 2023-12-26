What has been discussed is now a fact: after the consecration of Juan Román Riquelme as the new president of Club Atlético Boca Juniors After his resounding victory in the elections, Diego Martinez He will be the new first team coach for next season.
The coach had stopped commanding Huracán knowing that if Román triumphed he would hire him as the new coach of the Boca team, and that was the case, but uncertainty reigned since until a few hours ago no one had 100% confirmed the news.
Through the Esto es Boca account, in which news of the transfer market is reported, the institution confirmed the news: “Boca and Diego Martínez reached an agreement. “The club and the coach are working on formalizing the contract,” was written.
In this way, the brand new coach will be in charge of the first team from the next January 2, 2024the day in which the footballers return from their vacation to begin the preseason under the orders of Martínez in Boca Predio, in Ezeiza, where the coach will begin to diagram the squad that he will have for the local tournaments and the dispute of the South American Cup.
It should be remembered that Martínez began his career as a coach in training projects, with the Barcelona academy in Atlético Luján under the direction of Jorge “Coqui” Raffo. Was integral part of the talent development in the Boca youth team, where he worked with young stars such as Valentín Barco, “Equi” Fernández and Mateo Retegui. He will be able to direct the first two again.
Before the aforementioned time at Huracán, the team with which he managed to avoid relegation last season, the coach had had a long career in promotion teams in Argentine football such as Ituzaingó, Cañuelas, Comunicaciones and Midland, before his success with Estudiantes de Buenos Aires was promoted to the First National, which earned him the chance to reach Tigre, achieving another promotion, but in this case to the First Division. He was also in Godoy Cruz.
Now, Martínez will have the most important experience of his career as a coach, at 45 years of age, taking over a squad hit by losing the final of the Copa Libertadores against Fluminense at the legendary Maracaná. How will he do?
