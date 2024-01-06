The news of the week was given by Chivas with the imminent return of Javier Hernández to the club, it was Amaury Vergara himself who took a step forward to finalize the return of 'Chicharito' at the time of the market where the herd looked like the great market disappointment. The owner of the herd has offered the Mexican scorer the best salary in the history of the club to successfully close the movement that, barring any surprise, must be made official the following week.
Javier will be the second signing after the arrival of José Castillo, however, the center forward will not be the last signing for the Verde Valle team, because as we anticipated in 90min, Fernando Hierro is working quickly to close a couple more arrivals, Jesús Gallardo and Cade Cowell, the latter getting closer every day after closing his contractual agreement with the board of directors of the squad from Guadalajara.
Sources close to Chivas confirm that the club has reached a full agreement with Cowell's agent for the 20-year-old winger to join the team this week if possible. With half of the race completed, now Guadalajara must sit at the table with the people of San Jose of the MLS to agree on the sale price of the left winger, which is speculated to be at least 4 million dollars. The feelings are positive and all parties want the transfer to be closed as soon as possible.
