new Delhi: All the 32 accused have been acquitted today by the CBI Special Court in the case of demolition of the disputed structure of Babri on 6 December 1992 in Ayodhya. There were a total of 49 accused in this case, out of which 17 accused have died. Read here the entire list of how many accused have died and how many are still alive.

The main accused in this case were senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh etc. Apart from these, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Champat Rai, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Mahant Dharamdas were also among the main accused.

The decisions that are going to come are-

Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Sadhvi Ritambhara, Champat Rai, Vinay Katiyar, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Mahant Dharam Das, Pawan Pandey, Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sakshi Maharaj, Satish Pradhan, RN Srivastava, the then DM, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, Ramchandra Khatri, Sudhir Kakkar, Amarnath Goyal, Santosh Dubey, Prakash Sharma, Jaibhan Singh Powaiya, Dharmendra Singh Gurjar, Lallu Singh, current MP, Om Prakash Pandey, Vinay Kumar Rai, Kamlesh Tripathi, Gandhi Yadav, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Naveen Shukla, Acharya Dharmendra, Ramji Gupta.

The accused who have passed away

Bal Thackeray, Ashok Singhal, Acharya Giriraj Kishore, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Mahant Avaidyanath, Mahant Paramahansa Das, Mahamandaleshwar Jagdish Muni, Baikunth Lal Sharma Prem, Dr. Satish Nagar, Moreshwar Salve (Shiv Sena leader), DV Ray (erstwhile SP), Vinod Kumar Vats (resident of Haryana), Ramnarayan Das, Hargobind Singh, Lakshmi Narayan Das Mahatagi, Ramesh Pratap Singh, Vijayaraje Scindia.

Also read-

Read instant updates related to the decision

DM of Hathras claims- funeral of victim with consent of father and brother, relatives refused