“The style of a new era”: it is with this introduction that theAlphaTauri presented the new one to the world AT03with which the Faenza team will try to further improve performance in 2021. The team, fresh from sixth place in the constructors’ standings, is thus preparing for the new championship with the pair of drivers made up of the French Pierre Gasly and from Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, both confirmed after last season’s performances. The presentation, in which the spring / summer collection of the official clothing line was also promoted, in a mix of special effects, has already sparked the first reactions on social media.

What matters most, however, is the design of the AT03, which is eliciting comments on the car’s aesthetic, as well as the team’s chosen livery. In all this, there is the will of the whole team to repeat the results achieved last season, with 142 total points which constitute the absolute record of the highest score ever obtained by the team, even when the latter was known by the name of Toro Rosso.

Waiting to see the new car at work – first in the pre-season tests in Barcelona and, later, in those scheduled in Bahrain – the team principal Franz Tost in the meantime he expressed his first comment on the car, focusing in particular on the close collaboration between the team and the homonymous fashion house, praising a combination based mainly on style: “I am thrilled to finally reveal what our 2022 Formula 1 car will look like – he has declared – it’s a completely new era for F1, and we hope our package proves to be competitive. Again, we worked closely with AlphaTauri to launch our new car, and I think that we managed to do something very special. I believe that the budget cap will bring the performance of the single-seaters closer because the top teams will have to be very careful in the use of their resources, which will have to be contained in an additional 5 million dollars less in 2023, the year in which I expect to actually see the first ones. true consequences of the expenditure ceiling. Meanwhile, in 2022 there should already be a little more show on the track “. A concept also underlined by Ahmet Mercan, CEO of AlphaTauri: “We are thrilled to kick off this season – It reaffirmed – we have explored many exciting opportunities to add style aspects to F1. For Scuderia AlphaTauri, it’s a new era in Formula 1, and for AlphaTauri it’s a new era in style.“.