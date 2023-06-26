Red Bull to another level

In the first eight rounds of the 2023 season, all the races saw the victory of Red Bullalways on the top step of the podium with both Sergio Perez which, above all, with Max Verstappen. The technical superiority demonstrated by the RB19 on the competition up to now is such that for the rival teams it is almost unlikely to finish in front of everyone in the next races, unless there is a twist to the detriment of the drivers from the Milton Keynes house.

Total domination

At present, in any case, Verstappen seems to be on his way to conquering his third consecutive world title, as demonstrated by the 69-point lead over his teammate Perez (2nd in the standings), just as Red’s affirmation seems almost obvious Bull in the constructors, given the 154 lengths that separate the Anglo-Austrian team from its pursuer Mercedes. A situation of total domination that has generated discontent among many enthusiasts, who have not been slow to define this year’s Formula 1 ‘boring’ or one-way.

The contrary opinion of Tost

A comment with which he does not agree, however Franz TostTeam Principal of the AlphaTauri which had Verstappen as its official driver in 2015 and, in part, in 2016. Interviewed by the television station OE24the Austrian manager explained the reasons why he doesn’t consider F1 monotonous: “It’s not boring – he has declared – in almost all the racetracks we are sold out, as also happened in the last Austrian GP. The fact that ratings in Germany and Austria are down is mainly due to lack of local pilots: When I arrived in Germany in 1988, Formula 1 was a side topic. Then Michael Schumacher arrived and ratings went up, and the same happened in Spain with Fernando Alonso”.

2023 entirely signed by Red Bull?

Consequently, Tost did not express particular concern on this aspect, however indicating the strengths that make Red Bull perform so well this year, to the point of even launching a forecast for this championship: “Red Bull has built an excellent car around Verstappen, and can also count on a sensational technician – he added – this, combined with the exceptional skills of the pilot, constitute a perfect combination. Nobody comes close. From a performance point of view, I think Red Bull can win all the races this yearbut nothing is certain.”