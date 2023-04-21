At the office with the boss

Whatever your job, if it has employees, there is one thing you most likely wish you had never experienced in your career: the summons to the chief’s office after something in a task you were told to do goes wrong. Being a Formula 1 driver is not exactly the classic job as an employee, but also in the Circus teams there is always a ‘director’ to be accountable to when something gets messed up.

Fiery character

In recent years the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda earned a certain notoriety among Formula 1 fans for his aggressive driving style and for a character not particularly inclined to compromise and mediations. The AlphaTauri standard bearer has often stood out for over the top radio messages to their engineers and it was also not without spectacular accidents, all of which fortunately ended without serious physical consequences. Also for this reason, the cases in which his team principal, Franz Tosthad to ‘call him to order’ on a behavioral level.

English pie

In reality, the human relationship between the young Japanese and one of the veterans of the Circus in the role of manager is good – it is no coincidence that Tost confirmed Tsunoda in the team even after a 2022 that was anything but exciting – but moments of friction between the two were not lacking. A particularly ‘pungent’ one was revealed by the class of 2000 himself, who confided in the podcast Beyond the Grid. The reference is to last year’s British GP, when the Japanese had a crash with then teammate Pierre Gasly, during the tenth round. The two at that moment were in seventh and eighth position. After the contact, caused by an error of judgment by Tsunda, Gasly was forced to retire while the Japanese finished the race in 14th place.

Infinite flight

“He didn’t punch me, of course – Tsunoda recalled with irony, referring to debriefing with Franz Tost – but his voice was definitely higher than usual. First of all, when we were in a meeting, she said to me: ‘Yuki, come to my office. Why did you do such a stupid thing?“. But the worst was yet to come: Tsunoda in fact found himself forced to make the whole journey back to Italy side by side with his boss: “On the way to the airport, from Silverstone, we were in the same car and then on the way back to Italy we were on the same flight and sat next to each other. It has been a long, long journey – admitted Tsundoa – and that’s something I’d definitely like to forget. But these are things that I have to keep in mind for the future, to improve myself”.