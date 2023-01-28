The 2023 season will be the first of his career Pierre Gasly in Formula 1 far from Red Bull family. The Frenchman, after six consecutive years spent mainly at the wheel of the ‘younger sister’ of the Milton Keynes team, namely theAlpha Tauriwill play the next championship with theAlpine, where he will team up with compatriot Esteban Ocon. An operation that has already been made official for some time, also thanks to the unexpected departure of Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin (also made possible by the retirement from racing of Sebastian Vettel) and the curious case of Oscar Piastri, initially appointed as the new driver of the transalpine company but actually already agreed with McLaren.

Two episodes that facilitated Gasly’s approach to the former Renault, with the signing of the contract which also proved to be fundamental for his stay in Formula 1. In fact, according to what was admitted by the AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tostthe ‘green light’ granted by Red Bull to the 26-year-old not only allowed the winner of the 2020 Monza Grand Prix to join the Enstone team, but also made the concrete risk of not being able to participate in the 2024 championship vanish: “That was why the Red Bull has decided to release him from the contract, without retaining it – explained the Swiss manager to the British newspaper The Race – Pierre wanted to go to another team because of all these changes, with Vettel retiring and Alonso going to Aston Martin. As a result, the seat in the Alpine was vacant, and Red Bull made a very correct choice by letting it go. For me it was clear, because otherwise the I risk not having a seat for him by 2024 it would have been too big, on the other hand, all the seats are already filled. It’s not easy to accept Pierre’s departure, but in the end I think it’s the right decision.”