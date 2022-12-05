Despite the introduction of the budget cap and the overturning of the technical regulations operated by F1 on the eve of the 2022 season, the battle for the world titles and also for the individual stage victories has been confirmed to be a private affair – barring crazy races – for the three top team of the contemporary Circus: Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes. In the championship that has just ended, however, the battle was heated only in the first part of the season; in fact, since after the summer break, Red Bull, taking advantage of the significant updates brought to the RB18, has clearly detached the competition. Everyone’s hope is that in 2023, also thanks to the sanctions inflicted on the Milton Keynes team for exceeding the spending ceiling committed in 2021, the values ​​in the field between the three F1 superpowers can get closer.

If this were to be the case, we could witness an epic battle for the title, involving up to six different drivers. It is clear that in such a situation the balance of power within the various teams would emerge even more. Franz Tost, number one of Red Bull’s ‘twin’ team, AlphaTauri, also spoke about what the balance of the next championship could be. The Austrian manager is convinced that there will be greater balance on the track and has predicted a world battle open to three riders. Surprisingly, however, Tost excluded from the fray the name of Lewis Hamilton, the most successful and titled driver in the history of F1.

“A superiority like the one demonstrated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing this year – commented Tost on the German site Speedweek – is quite rare. I expect a three-way battle between Max, Charles Leclerc and George Russell, who is already stronger than Lewis Hamilton.” Heavy words, which in numbers are however supported by the great season played by Russell, capable of doing better than Hamilton in the championship for points, victories and pole positions. “The FIA ​​sanction will undoubtedly have a negative impact on Red Bull – Tost finally concluded – even if the team has some of the best technicians. But I trust they will be able to fight for the world title again.”