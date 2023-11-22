The last one as team principal for Tost

Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be the last as team principal for Franz Tostwhich since 2006 has always been the managerial point of reference for the Toro Rosso/Alpha Tauri team, heir on the grid of the historic Minardi but above all ‘junior team’ of Red Bull. In his very long management Tost contributed to the debut (or growth) in F1 of many young talents who later turned out to be champions: Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen they are the most famous names, because they managed to win the world title, but Grand Prix winners such as Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz have also passed through his hands.

Sainz-Verstappen, rival sons of art

The Spaniard from Ferrari, who this year – at least until the eve of the Yas Marina race – was the only driver to break the Red Bull hegemony of victories by winning the Singapore race, was the first teammate of Verstappen in F1. The couple spent the entire 2015 season together and the first four races of the 2016 season, before Verstappen’s promotion to Red Bull instead of Daniil Kvyat. Tost, interviewed in an episode of the podcast Beyond the Gridtalked about the strong rivalry that is established between the twoboth very young and both children of art, and of the differences in their qualities as pilots.

“Natural speed”

“Carlos is not at Max’s level in terms of natural speed – the Austrian manager ruled – but he is a hard worker and a very intelligent driver on the track. There was tension with Max in 2015 but it’s good, I like it, I don’t want the drivers to get along very well with each other, that wouldn’t be a good sign. After that year it was clear that Max would be Kvyat’s replacement, he was simply faster”he added, in reference to the controversial replacement made by Red Bull management immediately before the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

“In 2015 Max was truly a complete rookie – continued Tost, underlining the ‘natural’ qualities of talent that the current reigning world champion is endowed with – he had only done Formula 3. Carlos, on the other hand, had already raced in Formula BMW, Formula Renault and other championships. He was much more prepared and they fought a lot with each other. There we could see Max’s natural speed. Red Bull made the right decision.”.