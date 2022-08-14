Six wins, as many pole positions and 27 total podiums. This, in 180 Grand Prix races, is the spoils collected in Formula 1 by Ralf Schumacher. One score respectable, which however, in spite of himself, disappears when compared to the results obtained by his brother Michael, six years older and capable of winning 91 victories and seven world titles in his career. From the very beginning, Ralf’s automotive parable has always been compared to that of his older brother, who at the time of his entry into the category – in 1997 – was already two-time world champion. The two brothers also challenged each other for a few years at the top of the Circus but, despite some stage successes by Ralf, it was always Michael who won at the end of the championship.

The best career placings for Ralf Schumacher came in two-year period 2001-2002when he was with Williams. With the Grove Schumacher jr. he was also a great protagonist in the following season, 2003, when both he and Juan Pablo Montoya fought for a long time with the Ferrari driver (and Kimi Raikkkonen on McLaren) for championship leadership. According to the current AlphaTauri team principal, Franz TostRalf also had the qualities to aim for become world champion. Tost was the discoverer and mentor of the younger Schumacher brothers and worked with him in Formula 3 in the Opel WTS team. The Austrian manager, interviewed by the German site F1 Insiderexplained the reasons for the failure of the native of Hürth,

“His problem was that he was never in the right place at the right time, otherwise he would have won championships like his brother”Ruled Tost. To stop ‘the other Schumacher’, according to the number one of the Faenza stable, were also the two serious accidents which knocked him out of the game in the crucial stages of the 2003 and 2004 seasons. “What ultimately caused him to lose his speed were two extremely serious crashes. One during the tests in Monza and the other in Indianapolis. You can’t just put all this aside “he concluded.