The absolute debut of Yuki Tsunoda in Formula 1 in 2021 he was immediately characterized by a finish in the points zone in the Bahrain GP, ​​with a 9th place that boded well for the rest of that season. Instead, despite an excellent finish just off the podium at the end of the year in Abu Dhabi (with a 4th place, still his best result today), the rest of the championship has become known above all for the mistakes and accidents of the Japanese, combined with numerous outbursts via radio which contributed to the label of nervous driver. Yet, despite the difficulties suffered by theAlpha Tauri with the new technical-aerodynamic regulations of 2022Tsunoda demonstrated various progress not only behind the wheel, but also off the track.

Improvements recognized directly by the team principal Franz Tostas indicated by the Swiss manager in an interview with gpfans. com: “He’s grown up pretty well – has explained – even if it hasn’t been an easy season for him, because he always depended on the performance of the car. After all I have to say it has improved a lotespecially in the last few races, and he was also very strong in qualifying”. In a decidedly complex championship for the team from Faenza, Tsunoda had the upper hand in direct confrontation with his teammate Pierre Gasly on eight occasions, finishing in 17th place in the world standings with 12 total points.

A result resulting from disappointing performances of the AT03, but which didn’t stop the 22-year-old from improving. Progress that Tost now expects from him also for the 2023 season, the first with a new teammate in Nyck de Vries: “Yuki he also learned on an emotional level – he added – there were hardly any emotional or negative radio teams. It has improved technical understanding of the mechanics, aerodynamics, and even tire management in the race. He simply needs to be more focused on Formula 1, to be better prepared for everything. He has no major shortcomings, he is quite good, but still needs to improve in all aspects to reach the next level“.