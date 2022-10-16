Four races from the end of the season, many news have already been announced and made official for the world championship 2023, especially as regards the drivers market. Among those who will make their F1 debut is the Dutchman Nyck De Vrieschosen byAlphaTauri as a substitute for Pierre Gasly, in turn addressed to the Alpine. In reality, for the Formula E world champion this is not a real debut in the top flight, thanks to his participation in the Italian Grand Prix which allowed him to show off his qualities, to the point of convincing the Faenza team.

The AlphaTauri team principal talked about this Franz Tostdecided to focus on De Vries for 2023 right after the performance in Monza: “He had a great influence because it has shown its potential – explained the Austrian – he drove a fantastic race, without making any mistakes, so it was easy to decide to take him. Monza was important, but it did not open our eyes, because Nyck had been on the radar for some time, and the particular circumstances in which other pilots left the teams favored everything. Red Bull itself has decided not to race with Pierre Gasly from 2024 onwards, and all these components together have led us to the decision that Nyck DeVries is the best chance, and that he will adapt quite well to the team ”.

On this last point, Tost already has great expectations for the next world championship, starting immediately with the first races: “I expect Nyck’s learning period to be reduced to a couple of tests – he added – this means that I expect him to be very competitive from the first race in 2023 ″.