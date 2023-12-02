Tost, the swerve to AlphaTauri

“I don’t trust engineers anymore“. In a Formula 1 in which the words of the protagonists are increasingly dictated by the press offices, the genuine outburst of the AlphaTauri team principal caused an outcry Franz Tost. The Austrian, who directed the Faenza team from the wall for the last time in Abu Dhabi, did not take the team’s difficult start well. And he remedied it in his own way: by throwing out the engineers he no longer trusted and calling others. This also explains the growth of the AT04 admired throughout the year, especially after the end of the European season.

Tost’s words

“The engineers I was referring to understood what I meant. Our car was not competitive. So I said we had to do something, because I couldn’t accept ending up at the bottom of the grid. I went to visit the engineers in the aerodynamic department: they told me the data, telling me that the car would be fantastic. Then we arrived in Bahrain and I didn’t need to wait for the race. I already knew after the tests that the car was not good. At that point I got angry and asked what was going on. They were like, ‘Yes, an update is coming.’ I told them I wasn’t interested in development, I just wanted the car to go well“.

“In a press conference I said that I no longer trusted them, and If I don’t trust people anymore, they’re out. This was the case. We changed them in the spring and brought in new people: now we have, hopefully, a good team in the aerodynamic department. I have to say that all the updates made this year have worked acceptably“.

In the second part of the season, AlphaTauri changed gear significantly, going from last to eighth position, also undermining Williams’ seventh place, which seemed unbreakable: “It’s hard to convince engineers to go in another direction, they would never try. It’s better to involve other people and that’s what we did. Our problem was that the people we brought in were only able to work in April: we grew in the second part simply because we didn’t have these new people before“. Now Tost’s job, in Faenza ever since Toro Rosso replaced Minardi on the track, passes to Laurent Mekies. For the former Ferrari sporting director it is a return to the team where he grew up.