Yuki Tsunoda’s debut season has not been, until now, to remember. The Japanese driver, who had done well last year on his Formula 2 debut, after shining in the opening race in Bahrain then suffered a slump in performance and also made many mistakes.

Although the internal confrontation with Pierre Gasly sees the French lead with 66 points against only 18 of the Japanese, AlphaTauri has decided to confirm confidence in Tsunoda also for next year by renewing his contract for 2022.

Yuki himself was surprised by declaring that he did not expect a reconfirmation after an erratic and incident first part of the season, while Franz Tost wanted to explain to Motorsport.com the reason for this decision.

“I have never questioned its renewal. Nowadays if you make a rookie debut in Formula 1 you have to give him time. It is a very complex and difficult category and Yuki has done a good job so far. He showed his speed, on his debut he finished ninth and in Budapest he finished sixth ”.

“Sure, he’s had some accidents, but I always say these episodes are part of the growth process. How can you find the limit if you don’t hit? ”.

Obviously Tost then hoped that this period of learning, seasoned with accidents, was over, but he said he was aware that the next races on the calendar may not be easy for Yuki.

“Let’s see now how the second part of the championship will go, but it won’t be easy for any of the rookies since they have never raced in America, Mexico, Brazil or Turkey”.

“We will have a lot of work to do, but I’m confident because on the other side of the garage is Pierre Gasly who is one of the fastest drivers on the grid and from whom he can learn a lot. I believe that Tsunoda can reduce the gap ”.

Tost then talked about how having announced the contract renewal can make Yuki run with greater peace of mind.

“It certainly helps because he already knows where he will be next year and this is important in view of a second part of the season which will be challenging for the reasons indicated above. In any case, he is improving his performances and this will improve his confidence ”.

“Obviously when you have an accident in Formula 1 it is never something small, but I believe that Yuki is by nature a driver who does not break down and lap after lap is doing better and better”.