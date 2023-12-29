Tost-AlphaTauri, the final page

If it is true that the Formula 1 driver grid will not undergo any changes this winter, something is moving on the walls. For example, it was known for some time that Franz Tost would leave the role of AlphaTauri team principal to Laurent Mekies, and that he would remain in the Red Bull universe as a consultant.

Tost, in a video of about two minutes published by AlphaTauri on its social channels, wanted to greet the fans of the Faenza team before Christmas, reassuring them of the impact that Mekies and Bayer will have on the team.

Video

“2023 is coming to an end. It was a very challenging year: at the beginning the car was not at the level we expected and there were several changes in the driver lineup, which always destabilize the team. We must not forget the flood disaster, in which more than 20 of our employees lost their homes: this too was a great shock for all of us. The second half of the season went better: we improved the performance of the car, we brought several updates and the performance increased, which is very important for next year“, these are the words of the Austrian.

“At the end of the season I will retire and hand the team over to CEO Peter Bayer and team principal Laurent Mekies: I am convinced that they will take the team to the next level. I will miss the team, I will miss the stress […] all the people I've worked with over the last 18 years. I want to say a big thank you to all the AlphaTauri and Red Bull fans for their fantastic support given to me over the last 18 years“.

In Abu Dhabi Tost said goodbye to his now former team, happy to have righted the ship after the very difficult first months of 2023, in which he was disappointed by his engineers to the point of promoting a profound personnel renewal in Faenza which he said has helped the team level up towards the end of the season, leave last place and come within three points of seventh place occupied by Williams.