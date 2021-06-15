Since returning to racing for Toro Rosso / AlphaTauri, in the 2019 Belgian GP, Pierre Gasly won 138 championship points, an average of 4.31 at GP. The two teammates he had in this period – Daniil Kvyat and Yuki Tsunoda – have added together just 50. These numbers are enough to give an idea of ​​how much the French driver is absolutely fundamental for the Faenza stable, which in the last year and a half has tried to be no longer just the ‘poor sister’ of Red Bull, but a team capable of carving out its own space in the Circus. The driving force was Gasly with three podiums scored in three seasons. The last one just two weeks ago in Baku.

Gasly: ​​”I thought Charles would pass me”

Franz Tost, AlphaTauri team principal, speaking with the English site Autosport.com he underlined how crucial the presence of Gasly is for the team. It is no secret that the Frenchman feels he deserves cars that can keep him permanently in the top positions and that he aspires to get a second chance at Red Bull. The hope of the Italian team, however, is to convince him to stay in Faenza for a few more years. “Pierre has always done a good job. But we couldn’t provide him with a really good car in Portimao and Barcelona – Tost acknowledged – in Monte-Carlo and Baku, however, we are back. Him for me belongs to that absolutely top group of riders – added the Austrian executive – because it gets everything from the machine. He makes no mistakes and takes home points “.

Marko stoppa Alpine: “Gasly still has a two-year contract”

“I hope he stays with us – finally concluded Tost, turning a worried look at the market and the 2022 season – we will now see with the budget cap if we can provide him with a competitive and adequate car. Then there is no reason to change. However, it is a decision that belongs to Red Bull, which controls the situation. This is especially important for next year with the new regulations. We need a point of reference. We need to know where to go with the car set-up. This is not possible with two inexperienced pilots“.