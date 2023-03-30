AlphaTauri still at zero

Kevin Magnussen’s overtaking in the closing laps of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix denied Yuki Tsunoda not only the opportunity for 10th place, but also what would have been his first points of the season.‘AlphaTauri. The team from Faenza, after two races held, is still the only one today, together with another team in obvious difficulty such as McLaren not getting any points. Contrary to the Woking-based team, with its riders far from the top-10, Tsunoda had also come close to the points zone in Bahrain, also finishing in eleventh position in that case.

De Vries’ crisis

In both cases, the Japanese therefore demonstrated a higher pace than his new teammate Nyck DeVries. The Dutchman, who last year scored his first points in his career right on the day of his F1 debut at Monza, so far hasn’t been able to repeat the same performances, not going beyond 14th place in both Sakhir and Jeddah. Among the various aspects that the new signing of AlphaTauri wanted to analyse, however, there is another that does not concern his performance.

The wrath of Tost

In the days following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the statements of the AlphaTauri team principal caused a sensation Franz Tostenraged by the disappointing results and by the characteristics of theAT04. The frustration was such that the Austrian manager had directly accused i its engineers on the limits of the car, to the point of claiming to don’t trust them anymore. An affirmation resulting from the promises made on the eve of the championship on the potential of the single-seater, which however were not respected after the first two races.

Quiet climate

Yet, despite this very direct comment, De Vries didn’t notice a particularly negative climate in the team: “I honestly think that the atmosphere within the team is excellent and I didn’t warn no difference after the comments that have been made – explained the Dutchman during the pre-Australian GP press conference – I think things can be taken a little out of context, because we were all disappointed. We all want to be as fast as Red Bull, who are currently winning and dominating. We are trying to improve and work hard to make progress, and the same goes for us, who are passionate about our work. In any case, I haven’t felt any change in the environment and atmosphere within the team. So I am very happy with where I am and I’m sure all of us are very keen to continue making progress.”