Next week expects two presentations relating to the 2023 F1 cars. Haas on Tuesday at 15:00 Italian time will present the livery that will have the new title sponsor Moneygram, while the true forms of the VF-23 will only be revealed in the Bahrain pit-lane on February 23 before the three-day test scheduled at the circuit of Sakhir until Saturday 25 February. Red Bull has also made an appointment for next week, more precisely on Friday 3 February, but even in this case it is difficult to believe that the Milton Keynes team will reveal important details of the RB19.

Already a year ago, in fact, Red Bull limited itself to presenting the new title sponsor Oracle on what to all intents and purposes was a standard car, a distant relative of the RB18 seen in action in Barcelona and, above all, in Bahrain, where the ‘sliding’ sides designed by Adrian Newey. In addition to Red Bull, the AlphaTauri will also be presented in New York, but a week later, that is on Saturday 11 February. The fact that Red Bull and AlphaTauri have chosen New York and the United States to present the 2023 cars (or at least their liveries) has corroborated the rumors that they see Ford very close to partnering with Red Bull to brand the 2026 engines that will be built by the newly founded Powertrains Limited in Milton Keynes.

Franz Tost he denied that the choice of New York could in some way be linked to a future with Ford in F1: “We decided to present the cars in New York because fashion week will take place in the Big Apple that week”explained the number 1 of the AlphaTauri wall reached by the German magazine Sports1. Indeed, the AlphaTauri brand is the clothing brand that characterizes both the Faenza team and Red Bull and therefore the idea of ​​unveiling the cars in the United States is not surprising – the property of F1, Liberty Media, is American – also riding the Fashion New York Week.

However, the negotiation between Red Bull and Ford remains a topic destined to experience new episodes in the near future since the negotiations to continue the partnership with Honda even beyond 2025 they seem to have definitively stranded.