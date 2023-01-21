2022 was expected to be a key season for Mick Schumacher, after the year of apprenticeship at the bottom of the grid with a very uncompetitive VF-21. The new Haas 2022 has been a mid-field car several times, but the results of the young German driver have not lived up to the expectations of Gunther Steiner, who has spared no criticism of his standard bearer in the press, repeatedly foreshadowing the termination of the employment relationship at the end of the championship. And so, without too many surprises, it went, with Haas identifying Nico Hulkenberg as the fast and expert driver he was looking for and Mick Schumacher not finding any team that would offer him a starting position.

The son of art then interrupted his collaboration with Ferrari which had been going on since 2019, to accept the court of the Mercedeswho was looking for a third driver after the farewell of Nyck De Vries, who went to theAlpha Tauri. And just the team based in Faenza has revealed, with the team principal Franz Tostto have evaluated the German, before deciding to rely on De Vries and Tsunoda: “Mick was in my notebook. I would have liked to have had him in the car, because I am convinced he has the talent and what it takes to be successful in Formula 1“. But the interest did not lead to an offer for “political reasons“, given that “he was a junior driver for Ferrari“, explained the 67-year-old from Trins, concluding to the microphones of rtl extension: “An engagement has never been reached, but personally I have an excellent opinion of him”.