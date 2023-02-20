The Italian publishing sector dedicated to the comics scene welcomes Toshokana new publishing house that begins to make itself known to the public by announcing some interesting works by Asian authors including:

Pumpkin wine (also known as Sun College) Of Mitsuru Miura – 18 volumes



(also known as Sun College) Of – 18 volumes Endless Summer Of Hoàng Trúc Lâm – Single volume



Of – Single volume Great Trailers Of Akira Miyagawa – In progress



Of – In progress The defenders of the border Of Toru Terada – 2 volumes



Of – 2 volumes Yan Of Chang Sheng – 6 volumes

Of – 6 volumes The underground library Of Chome – Single volume

As reported, the prices of each volume fluctuate between €6.90 hey €7.90conforming to what are now the standard prices of other publishing houses.

