STUDIO FLAREfounded by the former executive vice president of Marvelous! Toshinori Aoki and by the former producer of the series BlazBlue, Toshimichi Moripublished the first images and the first concept art illustrating their first work.

AUTOMATIC also published an interview with Mori, who talks about what the company has been doing since it was founded in February 2023.

“We finally have some projects and scenarios in the works and right now we are working on prototypes as we expand our team. We have a vision of the type of games we want to make, but we're also trying to address some challenges, so it's kind of a scrap and build process. We have some ongoing projects built in Unreal Engine.”

According to Mori, the newly revealed concept art is “tables of images that tell a little about what we are working on, what we are achieving and what our objectives are.”

STUDIO FLARE is hiring planners, programmers and engineers, 2D artists and 3D artists. Specific jobs include lead battle planner for a 3D action game and senior game programmer for game development in Unreal Engine 5.

“I think the greatest merit of joining us is the freedom to create things the way you want”Mori declared, “It's an environment where you can easily realize your ideas, so I welcome those who have ideas to join us and express themselves to the fullest. I want to get to the point where people look at our games and say, 'Oh, this is Studio Flare.' In the case of ARC SYSTEM WORKS, it was Daisuke Ishiwatari who laid the foundation, but the games became associated with the ARC SYSTEM WORKS name. FromSoftware's games, which I love, are also known as 'From Games'. That's why I aspire for our company to reach the level where a term like 'Flare Game' can be coined.”

Source: STUDIO FLARE Street Gematsu