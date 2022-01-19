Let go of the reins of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio together with the colleague Daisuke Sato, Toshihiro Nagoshi joined the ranks of NetEase, a Chinese company that has recently acquired Grasshopper Manufacture And GungHo Online Entertainment, with the promise of setting up his own studio.

Thanks to the information leaked from the site EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) we discover today that the creator of the series of Yakuza will have a team of developers who will respond to its name, namely the Nagoshi Studio Inc., of which we can also admire a logo.

It is very likely that Sato will also join the Nagoshi Studio, but we are awaiting an official announcement from the person concerned.

