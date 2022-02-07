Toshiba, ready an increase in the remuneration provided for shareholders

Toshiba he no longer wants to split into three. The Japanese giant of technology has revised its plans split announcing a rift in two companies: one focused oninfrastructure and the other on devices. On November 12, 2021, he announced the division into a company for energy and infrastructure, one for devices and one for memory chips, while today he said that he will only spin off the assets related to the devices, which include the unit. power chip.

As part of the proposed plan, Toshiba, based in Tokyo, intends to sell its stake in joint venture in Toshiba Carrier to the Carrier group based in the United States, for approx 100 billion yen, or 877 million dollars. Toshiba is also selling Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems and Toshiba Lighting & Technology. The proposal is still subject to shareholder and regulator approval.

The Japanese tech giant rejected its previous proposal for a three-way split, which was welcomed without favor by some shareholders. Toshiba said it will provide 300 billion yen, or $ 2.6 billion in excess capital as a return to shareholders for two years. The decision of increase remuneration is seen as an attempt to appease the resistance of foreign funds to the spin-off plan, with several investors signaling a preference for a delisting of the Japanese giant.

The CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa acknowledged that the announcement came after “further engaging with key stakeholders”, including foreign funds that opposed the previous restructuring plan. The plan says that Toshiba / Infrastructure Servicewhich includes its energy businesses, and Device, which includes computer chips and storage, will be standalone companies with “distinct visions”.

Atul Goyalan equity analyst at Jefferiessaid that “the moves are a step in the right direction for Toshiba“, and urged swift action.” These are some encouraging signs, “he said, noting that the sale of assets non-core it can highlight the company’s “commitment to shareholder returns”. If approved, the renovation is to be completed by the second half of fiscal 2023. Toshiba expects to report a profit of 150 billion yen or rather 1.3 billion dollars for the fiscal year through March.

