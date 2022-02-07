Japanese group Toshiba, a maker of electrical and electronic appliances, has announced plans to split into two companies after a turbulent period for the industrial conglomerate.

The Tokyo-based group said it plans to separate the appliances department, including the semiconductor business, to speed up decision-making and bolster its listing.

Shareholders who have clashed with management over how best to run the company are expected to approve the proposal in a vote scheduled for March.

Toshiba last year considered the idea of ​​splitting into three parts, but later opted for two, noting that “it can significantly reduce the costs of separation, ensure the financial health of each company and reduce uncertainty”.

The group expects to complete the split in the second half of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Toshiba shareholders voted last year to remove the chairman from the board of directors after a series of scandals and losses.

