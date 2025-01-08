Tosha Schareina chose to stay cold as the air that cuts through the Al-Ula camp, northwest of the Arabian Peninsula, where the fourth stage of the Dakar ended. The Valencian from Monster Energy Honda missed the partial victory by just 15 seconds, which was reduced in the final stretch by the insatiable Daniel Sanders (KTM), winner in four of the five days of motorcycle rally. A strategic move to avoid having to open the track in the 5th stage.

With this good result, the best since last year’s Prologue triumph (in the first stage he fell and abandoned), Schareina climbs to second place overall, 13m26s ​​behind Sanders, who still holds the lead solidly.

“I caught up with Daniel, who had a navigation error, but I decided in the end to lose two minutes so as not to open tomorrow,” commented Tosha at the end of the 415-kilometre special, after having led from kilometer 249.

In this way, the Valencian, Honda’s star signing, is running as a candidate to opt for the Tuareg in a tough fight with Sanders. They are followed, more than 13 minutes behind, by Ross Branch, Skyler Howes, Ricky Brabec and Adrien Van Beveren; four pilots shrunken in three minutes.