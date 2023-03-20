john tuscano He is the only Mexican who currently plays in the nbabut it seems that that will no longer help the Mexico basketball teamthen, after some differences between Toscano and Ayón this due to possible attitudes and requests out of place on the part of the current NBA player and for refusing to wear (according to versions of the ‘Titan’ himself) to wear the clothing of the sports brand that sponsors the national team of which Ayón is the owner .

Now that the team has qualified for the World Cup this year, Toscano-Anderson has said in an interview for the sports portal Hispanic Sports media that will no longer wear the colors of the Mexican team.

“I felt very happy to see my friends fulfill a dream, but for me, I’m not going back with the national team. That was a part of my life and I’m going to focus my career here in the NBA,” Toscano said. in an interview for Hispanic Sports Media.

The conflict between Toscano and Gustavo Ayón

A few weeks ago, after Mexico qualified for the Basketball World Cup 2023, Gustavo Ayon, In an interview for the Basket IQ podcast, he pointed out that the current NBA Utah Jazz player, Toscano, was a problem for the Mexican team because he demanded privileges that his teammates did not have and added differences between the NBA player and their relationship as selection sponsor.

“As a Titán Sports brand, we sponsor the national team, we give out the uniforms and I find out that when they are in Chihuahua (Toscano) they don’t wear any of the clothes that we give out because it’s our brand and in the end he doesn’t wear it. “, he said about the sponsorship.

Regarding the privileges, he added on that occasion: “When he requests a ticket for himself and his girlfriend, a room and requests things to go there, I take responsibility and say ‘Omar (Quintero, national coach), you can’t do that ‘ Yes ​​we need it, but you can’t disrespect the players who flew economy (class), who are in a shared room.”

The controversy erases ayón to Toscano

One of the most controversial actions, and one that predicted a not very positive outcome, was the publication of Ayón deleting from it the image of the Jazz player, Juan Toscano. And it is that after the Mexican Basketball Team will defeat Uruguay and with them will secure a place in the next FIBA World Cup 2023, Gustavo Ayon celebrated the victory of the Aztec team by sharing an image on their Instagram stories; However, what caught the most attention was that he “deleted” Juan Toscano-Anderson from the publication.

In the original image posted by FIBA Basketball World Cupthe former Real Madrid player placed the image of a person with a Mexican flag, right in the place where the face of the current Utah Jazz element was seen.

Given this, one of the sports journalists of the chain ESPN He invited Toscano to clarify the misunderstanding in a comment on the Twitter social network where Juan Toscano would later respond with a question.