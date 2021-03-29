The filming of ‘Tuscany’. Edu Soto, Francesc Orella, Malena Alterio and Pau Durà, who is also directing the film, star in this comedy that chronicles the kidnapping of a disastrous culinary critic in an Italian restaurant.

The film presents Santi, a culinary critic in the midst of a crisis in his 40s. His criticisms are disastrous and at the same time he does not have the son he wants. Crossing the city on a scooter, and carrying a bottle of sperm in his pocket, Santi goes to an assisted reproduction clinic to do an in vitro with his wife. Suddenly, a car knocks him over and the driver runs away. Unable to start the motorcycle, for a taxi. He has no change and enters a nearby restaurant: the Toscana. There, Ramón, the owner, argues on the phone over money that seems black, destined for the renovation of the premises. When Santi asks for change, a bad-faced man named Tomás enters, demanding the settlement that is owed to him.

«The story starts from the economic and global crisis to reach another emotional and intimate one: the one that shakes some characters trapped in their lost dreams, the fear of maturity and the passage of time, as well as the fear of continuing to be threatened not only for global and unknown pandemics, but also for the equally global human miseries, but these are known worldwide, and necessary for comedy “, explains Pau Durà, actor, screenwriter and director of the film, which debuted with ‘Formentera Lady’ and signed here his second feature film.

Durà affirms that the film is “perfect for acting as an actor, director and screenwriter. We have it very rehearsed, as if it were a theater performance, almost. As lately they don’t give me comedies as an actor, well I have written it for myself », concludes the filmmaker who plays Santi, the kitchen critic trapped in the Italian restaurant.

Francesc Orella explains: «My character is Ramón, the owner. A guy with a somewhat equivocal life, with a background. The actor adds: «I really like putting myself in Pau’s hands because what he says and how he wants it makes a lot of sense. Laughter escapes us when we shoot many times ». For his part, Edu Soto adds: “It is admirable because Pau is everywhere.”

The film’s producers are David Ciurana and Carles Pastor, while the technical team highlights the photography by Miguel Llorens and the montage by Irene Blecua. The film is a Good Machine Films AIE production in co-production with TV3 and with the IVC (Institut Valencià de Cultura), which is shot for 4 weeks in Valencian locations. Its premiere will come from the hand of Alfa Pictures.

After this comedy, Pau Durà already has another project underway: ‘Pájaros’, his third feature film, which will be a ‘road movie’ that will relate a journey from the Albufera of Valencia to the Black Sea.