Tosca: Puccini’s Opera from the Arena di Verona on Rai 3. Advances

The great Opera is back on Rai 3. This evening, 17 August 2023, in prime time from 21.20 from the Verona Arena it is the turn of Puccini’s Tosca. The shows are introduced by Luca Zingaretti. Below are the previews.

Previews and cast

Tonight on Rai 3 is the turn of Puccini’s Tosca, proposed on TV for the first time in a production by Hugo De Ana – director, set designer, costume designer and light designer – born in 2006 and recorded last July. The sumptuous period costumes are flanked by classic furnishings and impressive sets that adhere to the spirit of the work: the single scene adapts with easy visual changes to the three environments of the libretto, different sets of a thriller set in papal Rome in the 1800s, disputed by the Bonapartist revolutionaries, controlled by the police regime of the ruthless Baron Scarpia and looked upon with detachment by the colossal statue of the Archangel Michael.

Protagonists, in the role of Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi Aleksandra Kurzak and Roberto Alagna, companions in art and in life. Next to them the baritone Luca Salsi, who has made Baron Scarpia one of his personalities of choice. Orchestra and Chorus of the Arena Foundation are directed by Francesco Ivan Ciampa.