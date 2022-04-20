Tosca interviewed by Serena Bortone reveals the disease that struck her as a child and that led her to the decision not to want children

Tosca a Today is another day she revealed some difficult moments of how she was just a little girl. The famous singer in the program conducted by Serena Bortone revealed an important anecdote that saw her as a protagonist when she was still a child.

Guest of the newspaper, Tosca she explained how difficult it was the disease that entered her life when she was little and when she was unable to deal with it all on her own. In fact, during her childhood, she went through really difficult moments, so much so that they marked her deeply even after many years.

Tosca said she had acute joint rheumatism that could turn into a bone tumor. This had important repercussions on the singer’s life when she was still small. Precisely as a result of this, the artist he never had childrenmarked by the difficult experience of childhood.

When the disease manifested itself in her life, Tosca was at LunaPark with her mother. Her body began to cover itself with staines scaring herself and her entire family. From Serena Bortone the great artist has thus described that bad period that marked her whole existence.

Tosca a Oggi is another day: “I risked a bone tumor”

The singer explained during the interview: “All they thought that it was hives. There was a scene that shocked me: taking the candy floss, I stretched out my arm and my back was uncovered ”.

“I had big marks, as if it were a major erythema. They said too many strawberries, but it wasn’t like that. Forty-five years ago this disease could lead to bone cancer, it was very heavy ”.

“It was carried by the tonsils, the organ with which I would later work. The diagnosis came when my aunt took me to San Camillo and the doctors took me back on the fly. They saved me. If they hadn’t noticed, today I wouldn’t have been there anymore “ explains the artist to Serena Bortone.

It is after telling herself with an open heart that Tosca revealed the reason why she never had children. In fact, she herself explained that: “It is no coincidence that I have no children. My childhood was a great test for me, because it wasn’t beautiful. Indeed, I could not wait for it to end because everyone told me that everything would pass with development. I could not wait”.