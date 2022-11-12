An increasing number of women are turning to hormone replacement therapy (TOS) to relieve painful symptoms of menopause, including hot flashes, bladder weakness, vaginal dryness, joint pain, brain fog, sleep disturbances, anxiety and depression; For many women, HRT can help manage symptoms and minimize disruptions to daily life, and monthly HRT prescriptions have more than doubled in the past five years in England alone, and part of this increase is due to ongoing research into the far-reaching benefits of HRT and awareness campaigns by menopause specialists and celebrities such as Davina McCall.

As HRT research continues, it is understandable that women can be worried when they see studies or headlines that show potential harms of using this type of hormone therapy; precisely on the possible side effects is based a recent Danish study that showed a link between the use of HRT and depression. Many media outlets reporting on these findings initially suggested that HRT “makes women depressed”. while instead I study itwhich was given as what may have identified an association between HRT and depression, it hasn’t actually shown that taking HRT makes women depressed.

The details of the study on the correlation between HRT and depression

It was a large study, which it took into consideration 825,238 women who were 45 at the beginning and followed them for about ten years. Data on the type of HRT that the women took and whether they were subsequently diagnosed with depression were available from the Danish national registries, with the main aim of the study being to examine whether there was an increased risk of having diagnosed with depression after starting HRT.

The results show that among the women who received one hormone replacement therapy locally (such as vaginal cream, pessary or implantation in the uterus), they did not have an increased increased risk of being diagnosed with a depression stageand indeed the researchers found that for women aged 54 to 56, local hormone replacement therapy was associated with a reduced risk of being diagnosed with depression.

However, women who took one systemic hormone replacement therapy (via pills or through the skin using a patch) they were more likely to be diagnosed with a depressive statemostly between 48 and 50 years oldcompared to women who were not on hormone replacement therapy, with the diagnosis of depression which was more likely in the year following the start of treatment, and then decreases over time.

Do we have to conclude that HRT increases the risk of depression? In short, no. This is because mainly it was an observational study and the researchers had no data on the symptoms or reasons of women to start HRT, which means we cannot rule out whether some women may have had undiagnosed depression prior to starting hormone therapy. replacement.

Women may also be more vulnerable to depression in years prior to and shortly after menopause began, which could potentially explain why women were more likely to be diagnosed with depression not long after starting HRT, and not. It can be ruled out that women who started using hormone replacement therapy pills or patches did so because of the more severe symptoms of menopause, and this may explain why this group was more likely to receive a later diagnosis of depression.

Likewise, local HRT is usually only given for genitourinary symptoms such as vaginal dryness and not for women who have other menopausal symptoms such as depression, and in this case it may explain why women in the local HRT group they were overall less likely to be diagnosed with depression.

In line with current evidence and recommendations, HRT should still be offered to otherwise healthy women during perimenopause or early postmenopause, with moderate to severe symptoms, as the benefits outweigh the risks in this age groupwhereas cognitive behavioral therapy is also recommended for the management of depression during menopause, and ultimately women with more severe depression should be referred for a formal mental health assessment.

Careful reporting of scientific studies is important, as inaccurate or misleading coverage and headlines can lead to years of fear and mistrust. For example, the use of HRT dropped by as much as 80% in 2002 when a study linked HRT with breast cancer and heart disease, and although this study is now considered imperfect -and other studies since then have shown that hormone replacement therapy it is actually beneficial for women’s cardiometabolic health- the fear created by the media coverage left a legacy of anxiety and confusion that persists to this day around hormone replacement therapy.

Media that wrongly suggested that HRT causes depression in their initial coverage of the study may have inadvertently delayed some women from using HRT, meaning they may be missing out on its benefits.

This is why it is so Importantly, the study did not show that HRT causes depression, also because some studies have shown that HRT could improve and even prevent symptoms of depression in women during menopause, however, future and larger studies are needed to confirm these potential benefits of HRT for depression.

