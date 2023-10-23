The crews of the heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A “Solntsepek” of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) of the Russian Federation destroyed a stronghold with infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye direction. The Russian Ministry of Defense shared footage of the work of Russian fighters on Monday, October 23.

Military personnel of the Novorossiysk Guards Air Assault Mountain Unit as part of the TOS-1A Solntsepek crews provided support to air assault units in the area of ​​the village of Verbovoye during the active defense.

“Infantry Group” [ВСУ] up to ten people took refuge in dugouts. We received the task of inflicting fire damage. In the shortest possible time we moved to a firing position and inflicted fire damage. After our work, the enemy has no chance of emerging from their shelters unharmed,” said the commander of a flamethrower platoon with the call sign Flame.

“Solntsepeki” are designed to support infantry and tanks, as well as to destroy open and closed enemy firing positions. The package contains 24 thermobaric charges that can cover an area of ​​up to 40 thousand square meters. m. Defeat of the enemy occurs through exposure to fragments, high temperature and high pressure.

It is noted that most often flamethrower systems operate in the dark – this is safer and creates an additional effect of surprise for the enemy. Those who escape the range of heavy flamers usually choose to abandon their positions and retreat.

Earlier, on October 19, the head of the press center of the “West” group of troops, Sergei Zybinsky, reported that Russian TOS attacked the shelters of two brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sergeevka area. In addition, Zybinsky reported that the crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers hit temporary deployment points and strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Berestovoy area.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Mary Badunts visited Russian positions in the Rabotino area and talked with soldiers about the situation in the Zaporozhye direction of the front. She met with the stormtrooper commander, who told how he continued to command the offensive after being double wounded and received the Order of Courage.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

