D.he British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a fundamental change in the country’s economy at the end of the Conservative party conference. The goal is higher wages, higher productivity, higher growth and lower taxes, said Johnson in his speech on Wednesday in Manchester.

Given the country’s shortage of skilled workers, Johnson admitted that there would be difficult times in the process. However, he rejected calls for a relaxation of the tightened immigration rules after Brexit. The Prime Minister said that the means of uncontrolled immigration would not be used. Again and again he mentioned his two guiding principles “Leveling Up” and “Build Back Better”.

He had only ridicule for the political competition from the Labor Party. This is led by leftists and the party chairman Keir Starmer, whom he referred to as “Captain Hindsight” (in retrospect, clever), is being driven in all possible directions by them and he is constantly changing his mind. In their hearts, Johnson claimed, Labor members did not want people’s lives to be “leveling up” but rather to make them worse (“leveling down”).

Hundreds of party members celebrated Johnson without masks and distance in a room specially prepared for the speech as the undisputed Tory chairman – all other cabinet members had to be satisfied with a smaller room for their appearances. A British journalist even said that Johnson had fulfilled his childhood dream of being a “world king”, at least for the duration of the party conference.

The festive mood in the hall contrasted with growing concerns about a crisis in the cost of living in the country. The headlines during the four-day conference were dominated by the bottlenecks at gas stations and supermarkets, rising energy prices and the government’s decision to withdraw an increase in social assistance granted during the pandemic