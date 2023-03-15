Torvaianica, attempted femicide: her partner sprinkles her with alcohol, she manages to flee to the seafront

An attempted femicide that she survived by a whisker. A woman from Torvaianica managed to escape from her home and ask passers-by for help before her partner set her on fire last Saturday. The man, a 41-year-old originally from Rome, would have poured a bottle of ethyl alcohol on her during a domestic dispute.

Some people called the police, who saw the woman on the Lungomare delle Sirene after fleeing the house. Upon their arrival at the house, the carabinieri were threatened with death by their companion, armed with a knife and scissors. The military managed to disarm and block the 41-year-old, who was taken to prison pending the hearing to validate the arrest. He will have to answer for the crimes of attempted murder and public official resistance.