The Polideportivo Municipal Gallur de Madrid hosts from today, and until Sunday, the 57th Championship of Spain absolute on a covered track with the presence of 286 athletes (145 men and 141 women) who arrive with adOble objective: to achieve the title in their respective tests and, incidentally, to ensure the presence in the European Championship in Torun (Poland) that will be held from March 4 to 7, that in many disciplines is a more than precious trophy for equality and the number of competitors with a minimum amount of time to attend.

Low strict sanitary measures linked to the prevention of COVID-19, and unfortunately without the presence of fans in the stands, an exciting National is presented with real battles on the track and some significant absence such as those of the injured Orlando Ortega (Olympic runner-up of 110 meters hurdles in Rio 2016 or bronze medals in the 2019 Doha World Cup), that of Bruno Hortelano (Spanish record holder of 100, 200 and 400 which is focused on the outdoors and the Tokyo Games), Jorge ureña (European hpetathlon champion that is reserved for the contest in Poland) or Pablo Torrijos in triple jump.

Despite this, a huge pool of talent, with 20 defenders of the title of the appointment of Orense in 2020, lands in the Madrid tartan for three days of intense emotions from the opening day with the presence in the women’s pentathlon, which starts and ends today, the best version of María Vicente (who will also be in the long jump fighting for the gold against Fatima Diame) who arrives ready to destroy the 4,412 points that she has as a Spanish record or the 3,000 men’s war, which this afternoon will meet its finalists and has seven runners with a minimum mark to go to Torun. Mechaal defends the title but Katir, Carro, Arce, García, Blanes, Martos, Hassaous or Ramos, among others, arrive in great shape and wanting to win the crown … and incidentally fight, at least the majority, for the three places to attend the continental championship.

RFEA



The desire for athletics and also to see certain athletes who excite and raise a lot of expectation. For example, in the female category, such as Ana Peleteiro in the triple, the young Daniela Ortiz in 800, the best Spanish long distance runner of the present Esther Guerrero in 1,500, María Isabel Pérez in 60 meters for the record of Myers, Teresa Errandonea in the 60 hurdles, or the search for a new face, before the loss of Saleta Fernández, a champion in height where the very young Celia Rifaterra, Izaskun Turrillas or the veteran Raquel Álvarez appear.

Regarding men, they fight very openly in 1960 with seven athletes under 6.80 and the presence of Ángel David Rodríguez and his 40 years … if you get the negative PCR result you are waiting for after an apparent picture of pharyngitis, the attempt to double the title of Daniel Rodríguez in 60 and 200, the tremendous duel in 400 between Óscar Husillos, Samuel García and Lucas Búa; the shortlist Pablo Sánchez-Valladares, Mariano García and Álvaro de Arriba in 800, Jesús Gómez and Ignacio Fontes in 1,500, Asier Martínez and Enrique Llopis who will see each other in 60 fences without the presence of Ortega, Borja Vivas against Carlos Tobalina in weight or see the physical condition of Eusebio Cáceres in an even long jump.

TIMETABLE FOR TODAY FRIDAY

Time Test Category Phase

14:00 60m (heptathlon) Men Final

14:15 60m hurdles (pentathlon) Women Final

14:45 Length (heptathlon) Male Final

15:00 Height (pentathlon) Female Final

15:55 Weight (heptathlon) Male Final

16:55 Weight (pentathlon) Female Final

17:20 Height (heptathlon) Male Final

18:05 Length (pentathlon) Female Final

18:46 3.000m Women Semifinal

19:15 800m (pentathlon) Women Final

19:30 3.000m Men Semifinal