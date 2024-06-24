Aoni Production And Tōru Furuya announced last weekend that the voice actor, at the center of the serious scandal we told you about in this article, will abandon some of his most important roles, namely Sabo in the franchise of ONE PIECE And Tōru Amuro in the series Detective Conan. The decision was made by the agency and Furuya was somehow forced to accept.

The famous seiyuu apologized once again for the problems caused by his serious behavior. Furuya had also recently been excluded from the cast of Metaphor: ReFantaziofor which he had recorded lines of dialogue for an as-yet-unrevealed character.

Tōru Furuya’s X account was recently deactivated. It’s not yet clear, however, what will become of his most famous role, that is Amuro Ray in Mobile Suit Gundamfor which Furuya plays in some way the role of ambassador, appearing in numerous video games and collateral works to the original animated series.

