When asked why it is important to address the impact that the Croatian War of Independence (1991-1995) has had on women, journalist Vedrana Pribačić refers to sexual abuse as a weapon of war. And she clarifies that the pain of this conflict crosses all generations of a country hit by violence. “It is our grandmothers, our great-grandmothers, our neighbors and our societies that are still experiencing the remnants of the abuses committed in those years of horror”, she specifies. For this reason, Pribačić, together with the screenwriter and audiovisual producer Mirta Puhlovski, decided to make the documentary Bigger than trauma, an intimate story that tells the healing process of a group of women raped during the war. This feature film, which received the Human Rights award from the Sarajevo Festivalis now one of the ten nominees for the 2023 Goya Awards as the best European film.

“There is a lot of talk about what has happened to war veterans, but we know almost nothing about the impact of this conflict on women. They have experienced it in different ways and, perhaps, worse”, Pribačić clarifies a few meters from the Cine La Paz, in Madrid, where one night on November 18 the film was screened.

On the right, Marija, one of the main protagonists of the documentary, cries with her arms around Emina, her psychotherapist, during a therapy called Constellation of the Soul, in Vukovar, eastern Croatia.

Sitting next to him and with a firm and kind countenance, the producer Puhlovski talks about the lack of interest of the State, about the silence that this issue is going through and about the media harassment against those who denounce abuses. “Since the war in 1991, the state has not sought ways to remedy the social consequences of that trauma. Those affected have found their way of surviving in antidepressants and in silence”, claims the screenwriter.

Both refer to Croatia’s struggle for independence from the former Yugoslavia, which led to a cruel battle of ethnic and religious cleansing between Croats and Serbs. “The women of Vukovar, the first city destroyed during the conflict, were enslaved, tortured and raped, but they survived and remained silent for 25 years,” Pribačić ditch. During the war in Croatia, according to the Special report of the Committee for the Elimination of Violence against Women (CEDAW), they were captured and detained in Serbian prisons and concentration camps, where they were subjected to humiliation and mass rape as part of a tactical strategy of ethnic cleansing. Although it is estimated that during this conflict there were between 1,500 and 2,000 victims of sexual violenceonly about 150 cases have officially been reported, according to UN data.

The problem, Puhlovski says, is that many have waited until their husbands or fathers died before they could report their abusers. Many of them were her neighbors, acquaintances, and even friends. “After so many years of silence, it is very difficult to provide evidence to support their testimonies,” he laments. For the documentalist, although rape was recognized as war crimes in 2008, the stigma rests on the shoulders of the victims of abuse and the lack of health systems and social policies that help them manage the remnants of years of mistreatment.

The documentary manages to summarize more than 150 hours of recording in 90 minutes. A time that, through silence, looks and long images of those places that memory tries to erase, puts into perspective the role of psychological therapies and group work as part of the process of recovery and healing from the trauma of war of three of its main characters. “We were fed up with the stories that victimize women. In this film they are the protagonists of their recovery, of their empowerment”, settles the journalist.

Ana, the third protagonist, is the only Serb in the group. She snuggles up to one of her classmates as part of the psychological therapy called The Constellation of Women. Prior to this scene she had never recognized herself as a woman.

Although both recognize the great challenge represented by producing Bigger than trauma, admit that this project has marked their own lives. For them, entering a group that has kept memories of abuse for decades means coming up with ingenious ideas to avoid invading and violating their trust. The two say that they accompanied the group for more than two months of therapy before starting to record. “We wanted them to know that we were not going to take advantage of them, that we would respect their stories, their processes,” says the producer. And they confess that the production and editing of the feature film took about five years of work. “After earning their trust, we started recording, a job that took us three years. The other two are dedicated to editing. It was a great challenge”, says Puhlovski.

Two cameras directed by women and a cinematographer are the basis of this production. Three stories: Marija, Katica and Ana. And two protagonists: therapy and the group are the elements of this documentary, which stings due to the harshness of its stories, but which shows a glimmer of hope. “This story contributes to his emotional recovery. We do not stay with the victim, but we speak from now… From his strength to change their own lives. The idea is to show that in all of us there is a healthy part that is bigger than the trauma”, concludes Pribačić.

