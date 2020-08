S.You opened the doors and I felt as if I had landed in a film about Auschwitz. Glaring headlights pointed at us. Barking dogs wanting to break free, and that endless screaming. There were men with rubber truncheons forming an alley. We had to run with our heads down, our hands tied behind our backs with zip ties. And they beat us, including the man with the broken arms. He screamed so loud in pain I thought he would die on the spot.