D.he Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko has been reported to the Federal Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe for the excesses of violence after the presidential election in Belarus. According to information from the German Press Agency, four German lawyers filed a criminal complaint on behalf of victims of torture for crimes against humanity. “Our clients expect Germany to stand up for the defense of universal human rights in the case of Belarus as well,” explained the lawyers. They called for an independent investigation, which could not be expected in Belarus itself.

The so-called world law principle makes it possible to prosecute international law crimes committed by foreigners in other countries. In Belarus, neither Lukashenko nor members of his security apparatus were threatened with legal consequences, the lawyers said.

According to the UN Human Rights Council, there have been numerous reports of torture, kidnappings, arbitrary expulsions and disappearances in Belarus. The lawyers said their ten clients spoke of physical abuse, food and sleep deprivation, humiliation and degradation. They were left on their knees for hours with their hands tied so that they could only support themselves with their heads. All clients suffered serious health consequences. “Overall, the state treatment can only be described as bestial,” said the lawyers.

After the presidential election last August, which was widely regarded as falsified, hundreds of thousands of people protested against long-term ruler Lukashenko in Belarus. The EU and the United States imposed sanctions on Belarus for the excesses of violence by the security forces against peaceful demonstrators. More than 30,000 people were temporarily arrested during the protests. There were hundreds injured and dozens dead. The opposition regards Svetlana Tichanovskaya, who fled to the EU country Lithuania, as the true winner of the election.

Court sentenced Tichanovskaya’s confidante

Meanwhile, four confidants of Tichanovskaya’s in Belarus have each been sentenced to at least six years in a prison camp. A court in the city of Gomel found the three men and one woman guilty of, among other things, the preparation of mass riots, according to the Prosecutor General. The convicts denied the allegations. Independent journalists also complained that they were not allowed into the courtroom.

Human rights activists repeatedly accuse the Belarusian judiciary of politically motivated trials. The long-term ruler Alexander Lukashenko, often criticized as the “last dictator in Europe”, repeatedly discredited his opponents as troublemakers. On Tuesday, he also dismissed more than 80 former soldiers and security forces who are said to have stood against him, their military and official titles, according to a message.