Federico Motka said he was beaten with a rubber hose, subjected to the torture of waterboarding, electric shocks and degrading practices

The trial in the United States against the ISIS cell called “Beatles”, because it is made up of former British citizens converted to the cause of terrorism with a strong British accent. Also present to testify is Federico Motka, the Italian who in 2013 was kidnapped and held hostage for over a year by the militiamen and subjected to torture that he told before the judge.

Motka, seized from Syria in 2013, is the first former ISIS hostage to testify at the trial of El Shafee Elsheikh, a former British citizen accused of the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and of aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller, the latter forced into slavery and raped repeatedly by the leader of the Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before being killed.

Elsheikh, the most high-profile ISIS member to face justice in the United States, is accused of kidnapping, conspiracy to kill US citizens and support for a foreign terrorist organization, as reported by the news agency LaPresse who reported what happened in the courtroom.

Originally from Trieste, Motka, kidnapped by ISIS in March 2013 when he was 30, together with the British aid worker David Haines, had been held for 14 months, longer than any other hostage. “We had to kneel with your face to the wall and never look them in the face, “said Motka, speaking of his kidnappers.” Whenever they entered they were there punches here and there, intimidation, kicks“.

Federico Motka: “They gave us dog names, we had to answer or they beat us”

Treatment worsened after the hostage was caught talking to a Syrian prisoner in a nearby cell. “I was beaten that night with a thick rubber cord for an hour,” Motka testified. “That was when the punishment regime“. The kidnappers made fun of the hostages:”They gave us dog names. When they called us by those names we had to hurry up to avoid being beaten. “

And then the waterboarding started: the kidnappers they threw water on him with a bucket and then they held him a wet sweater pressed against his face. “He’s become impossible to breathe“, the Italian aid worker recalled.” I started to panic. It was by far worst of all what had happened up to then “.

Motka also said he received electric shocks to the hands and feet with something like a taser from a guard he and his fellow inmate had nicknamed the ‘Punisher’. Both were forced to remain in “stressful positions” for hours. The aid worker stated that he was rarely allowed to clean himself, but one day he saw Haines’ body during a shower and was “all blue from the beating“.

The importance of the British accent in the case

“They called me posh wanker (translatable into elegant wankered) because I was in college “, Motka continued referring to his kidnappers.” They said that I was arrogant, and they were going to kill me. ” Motka’s use of the term “elegant wanker.”“ incredibly caused laughter in the courtroom, until the judge intervened to interrupt them and ask what exactly the sentence meant, forcing Motka to explain the specific use of the term posh wanker in British slang. The British accents and phraseology are an important part of the case though as prosecutors try to prove that Elsheikh is indeed one of the “Beatles” who tortured the hostages, even though the “Beatles” tried hard to hide their faces.

Motka was released by ISIS in May 2014, the British aid worker was murdered in September of the same year. The Italian witness said that for part of his imprisonment, Foley, a freelance journalist, and John Cantlie, a British journalist taken hostage along with Foley, were in a nearby cell: “We heard their screams“.

“They forced us to fight each other”

At one point, all four hostages had been locked up in the same room, however force them to fight each other: “We were so weak and upset that we barely had the strength to raise our arms”. Motka testified that the kidnapper known as “George” often spoke of trying to recreate conditions for hostages similar to those of the US military prison at Guantanamo. The hostages were forced to look at pictures of the body of a murdered Russian prisoner, Sergey Gorbunov, on a laptop, and to witness the execution of a Syrian prisoner. Motka reported that the ‘Beatle’ known as ‘Jihadi John’ – Mohamed Emwazi – shot the Syrian hostage.

Emwazi was killed by a drone strike US in Syria in November 2015. Elsheikh and another former British citizen, Alexanda Amon Kotey, 38, were captured in January 2018 by a Kurdish militia in Syria while attempting to flee to Turkey: they were handed over to US forces in Syria. Iraq and flown to the United States in October 2020.

Kotey pleaded guilty in September 2021 and faces life imprisonment: he will serve 15 years in prison in the United States and then be extradited to Great Britain to face further charges. The fourth “Beatle”, Aine Davis, is incarcerated in Turkey after being convicted on terrorism charges. Motka is expected to return to the stand on Friday. The process is expected to take three weeks.



READ ALSO:

Thief from the Bekhams, David and Victoria in the house: “Broken glass, we shaken”

Witch Prize 2022, the 12 candidates. Also a Russian author among the finalists

Dostoevsky, Putin praises Naples mural. Jorit: “I am more useful than the government”

It does not respond to the INPS check: she had died at home for years with the cat

Carolina Marconi, adoption denied because she had a tumor: “Discrimination”

“Davide Fontana obsessed and jealous. He pretended to be Carol, he said he was in Dubai”

Murder Carol Maltesi, Fontana: “I slit her throat as an act of pity”