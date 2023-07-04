A dark, narrow cell, with dirty gray walls, no windows, where barely six people can be crowded together, but sometimes three times as many. The cockroaches walk through the body of a prisoner. The showers are every three days with water extracted from the toilet in bottles and the feces are kept in a plastic bag, the same one in which the food is served (the inmates call it the “little boat”). Sometimes they burn pieces of paper in one of the few lamps to mask the stench. In the background, an inmate can be heard being tortured, whose screams were recorded with a mobile phone by another inmate who managed to get the sound document outside. Then, through a dark corridor, you come to a wall with 30 names (activists, journalists and even dancers) and the horror stories they suffered, and managed to live to tell them, in the largest torture center in Venezuela, a building that It was conceived in the late 1950s as a luxury shopping center in Caracas and now houses the headquarters of Sebin (the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service). Currently, there are about 70 political prisoners in the center, about 300 in the whole country, according to the Foro Penal Association. Through the sinister cells of the Helicoide, in the shape of the Tower of Babel, on a hill in the Venezuelan capital, 15,000 people have come to pass, according to estimates by humanitarian organizations.

These unpleasant scenes can be lived for about 15 minutes in the virtual experience Helical realityan initiative of the NGO Voices of Memory, presented this Monday 26, the International Day Against Torture, in Madrid by its creator and director, Víctor Navarro, who spent five months in one of those dungeons at just 22 years old, and is now 27, accused of “treason against the homeland” and “terrorism”. Talking about torture in the abstract is easy, feeling it is another matter. For example, a Sebin agent leads the participant, with virtual glasses and controls that help him move around the venue, to the torture room that ranges from suffocation to electroshock, drowning or rape. “I did hear rape because it turns out that the cell where we were upstairs was the brigade office. In other words, you could hear everything very clearly and you could hear how they tortured her or how they put current on her, how they hit her and then how they raped her. All of us who were there heard how he said no. And I am sure that it was not just one, ”says Angelis Quiroz, one of the 30 victims who have contributed her testimony to the virtual document, in one of the sound testimonies.

Victor Navarro, in Madrid. Jaime Villanueva

“A friend told me about virtual reality and it blew my mind. He gave me a case with the case of Anne Frank and I thought about doing the same with the Helicoide,” says Navarro, who specifies that to recreate the experience they had, among others, the help of psychologists and trauma specialists. “I think it is important to make these abuses visible because the Nicolás Maduro regime continues to torture in Venezuela, there are still political prisoners,” says Navarro, who when he was arrested in 2018 and reported missing for four days, worked with street youth. and was preparing his dissertation on journalism. The regime accused him of collusion with the Americans because he got a scholarship to study in the United States and attended some events at the Embassy in Caracas. “We were ready to die. I left prison because I participated in the first riot that took place in Helicoide (in 2018) due to prison conditions, thanks to a political negotiation between the Government and the opposition parties. Maduro said that if they recognized him as president, when the elections had been illegitimate, he would release political prisoners,” he recalls, although for him, who now lives in exile in Argentina as a political refugee, the torture has not ended because he cannot return to his country. “Torture does not end when you leave” and less, as in his case, when he continues to have part of his family in Venezuela.

The experience is a call for help to expose the drama of those reprisalized by Chavismo. They want to present it to the European Parliament and trust that the Spanish presidency of the European Union (which begins on July 1) and the EU-CELAC summit (on July 17 and 18 in Brussels) will serve as a sounding board for their cause. “Spain is an important part of decision-making from Europe to Latin America,” says Navarro to justify the presentation of the work, until now only shown in human rights forums, in the Spanish capital. “We want to show that you cannot sit down to talk with Maduro unless you show some kind of justice in front of those who have been arbitrarily and unfairly detained. Human rights have no political color ”, he underlines. Just this week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced that it is resuming investigations into human rights violations in Venezuela that could constitute crimes against humanity. The Maduro regime is not a virtual reality and Víctor Navarro has not been the only prisoner.

