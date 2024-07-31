Home page politics

According to a UN report, thousands of Palestinians are being held in appalling conditions by Israel. (Archive photo) © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Thousands of Palestinians have been arrested in hospitals and on the streets of the Gaza Strip and taken to Israel. The UN human rights office denounces inhumane treatment.

Geneva – According to a report by the UN Human Rights Office, at least 10,000 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip are being held in Israeli custody “under appalling conditions.” There are reports of mistreatment and torture, the office in Geneva said. At least 53 people have died in Israeli custody.

The hostages abducted from Israel to the Gaza Strip last October also reported mistreatment, the office said.

The report covers the period since October 7, 2023, when terrorists from the Gaza Strip attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages to the Gaza Strip. In addition, thousands of Palestinians have been taken into custody in the occupied West Bank and in Israel.

Reports of atrocities in captivity

Regarding the treatment of the Palestinians, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said: “The witness statements that my office and other agencies have received indicate a series of atrocities.” According to them, dogs were let loose on the prisoners, others experienced waterboarding. This is a method of torture that simulates drowning. Both are blatant violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, said Türk.

The people were mostly tied up and blindfolded and brought to Israel. The victims were mainly men and teenagers, but also women. They were held without charges and without access to lawyers.

People have reported being held in cage-like stalls, being naked for long periods of time and having to wear diapers. They have been denied water and food and prevented from sleeping. Some have reported being given electric shocks and burned with cigarettes and have reported sexual violence.

So far, Israel has not commented on the report.

Hostages also reported mistreatment

Hostages kidnapped in the Gaza Strip during the terrorist attack by Hamas and other extremists on October 7 and later released reported that they were beaten when they were captured and often given too little to eat and drink. They also reported sexual violence.

The report also criticises the Palestinian Authority, which arbitrarily arrests and sometimes mistreats opposition members in the West Bank.

Türk demanded the immediate release of the remaining hostages. The arbitrarily captured Palestinians must also be released. All allegations of mistreatment and torture must be investigated immediately.

Arrest of Israeli soldiers

This week, Israeli military police arrested nine soldiers at the Sde Teiman military base near the desert city of Beersheba for allegedly sexually abusing a terrorist from the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas so severely that he had to be taken to hospital with injuries. After the soldiers were arrested, there were massive riots in Israel.

Israel’s military prosecutor brought charges against a soldier on Tuesday for the alleged mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners. He is accused of having used “serious violence against the prisoners entrusted to him” when securing transports of so-called security prisoners to Israeli prisons between February and June of this year. dpa