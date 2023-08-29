Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

The situation in Turkey has deteriorated dramatically since the 2016 coup attempt. A report reveals startling details.

Ankara – The human rights situation in Turkey has deteriorated drastically, especially after the attempted coup on July 15, 2016. Reports of torture are piling up in Turkish prisons. Also the most recent report The Turkish human rights foundation TIHV (Türkiye İnsan Hakları Vakfı) confirms the mistreatment by Turkish security forces.

Last year, 1,201 people contacted the foundation and reported being tortured. 38 of those affected even stated that they had been tortured and/or mistreated abroad. The age of the torture victims is alarming. The youngest victim is three years old, while the oldest is 76. Half of the victims reported being tortured in police custody. In addition to physical violence, victims also complain of psychological torture, including humiliation and death threats.

Allegations of torture in Turkey: the seriously ill are released too late and die

In their report, the experts also criticize the increased number of deaths in prisons. The case of Ahmet Güresci, who was arrested by the gendarmerie in Hatay on February 11, 2023 and later died, is cited as an example. “There is heavy evidence, including forensic evidence Reports of her being tortured and otherwise ill-treated were,” the report said. In this case, a news blackout was imposed. A complaint was filed against the journalist Seyhan Avşar because she reported on the case anyway.

According to the Turkish Human Rights Foundation, the abuse begins immediately after the arrest. For many, as soon as inmates enter the prisons, the ordeal begins. The report mentions various “torture methods”: “Beatings, strip searches, handcuffed interrogations, solitary confinement.“

Inmates who are particularly ill suffer in Turkish prisons. “Violations of the right to life is another important problem in prisons,” the report said. Many have limited access to medical care. For example, the right to visit the infirmary is restricted. Dozens of cancer patients died in prisons due to a lack of medical care. Only when the disease has progressed are those affected released. Officially, according to the report, they then die in freedom.

Hundreds of thousands were arrested after the 2016 coup attempt. © Imago

Ex-judge confirms brutal torture by security officers

Hundreds of thousands of people were imprisoned in Turkey after the attempted coup. Many of them were also tortured. Some of them were able to flee into German exile, including the member of the Supreme Military Administrative Court in Ankara, Dr. Cemil Celik. The lawyer was arrested a few days after the coup attempt and taken to a sports hall along with 38 other judges.

“We were tortured here for two days, there were slaps, punches and kicks,” reports the retired judge in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. “During this time we had to sit in a painful position again and again. The police kept yelling, insulting and threatening us. We didn’t get any food. There was only a small piece of bread and some water, which we got for two.”

Çelik was later transferred to Sincan prison in the capital. He spent three years and three months there before he was able to escape. He spent most of his time in prison in a 12-person cell. However, 25 inmates had to find space here almost all the time. “Half of them were military judges and half were military doctors.” All were accused of acts of terrorism and attempted coup.

Earlier reports also confirm massive torture in Turkey

Earlier reports also confirm the massive cases of torture. “The whole country has become a place of torture”, was the judgment of TIHV, the human rights association IHD and the Turkish Medical Association TTB in June. “As the government’s authoritarianism increases, torture and other ill-treatment continue in prisons,” it said at the time. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the elections in Turkey in May, securing another five years of sole rule. A decrease in human rights violations is therefore not to be expected. (Erkan Pehlivan)