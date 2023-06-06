Torture and beatings at the police station: 5 policemen arrested in Verona. The investigating judge: “Victim used as a rag to clean the floor”

Five police officers were arrested in Verona on charges of torturing several people in their custody between July 2022 and May 2023. One of the victims of the alleged acts of violence was used by the officers “like a rag”, according to the ‘order with which the judge for preliminary investigations (Gip) ordered house arrest. It is a boy subjected to an identification detention by two policemen, who allegedly beat him and forced him to urinate in the stopped room. They would then push it into a corner and drop it, using it “like a mop to clean the floor.”

“It is undeniable that all the suspects, with the conduct described above, have betrayed their function, compressing the rights and freedoms of subjects subject to their authority, offending their dignity as persons, themselves creating disorder and compromising public safety, committing crimes rather than prevent them, in this evidently taking advantage of the position held, even making ideological falsehoods in public documents with worrying ease”, the harsh words used by the investigating judge.

The five suspects were charged, for various reasons, with the crimes of injury, forgery, omission of official documents, embezzlement and abuse of office, as well as that of torture. The five had already been transferred to other positions for a few months, that is, since the investigations by the Verona mobile team, which lasted eight months, had ended. Subsequently, the commissioner Roberto Massucci ordered the removal from their positions of other agents who had not taken part in the seven suspicious episodes, but who may have prevented or avoided reporting the alleged abuses committed by their colleagues.

“It was an investigation carried out entirely from within and which lasted several months to clearly and transparently ascertain non-legitimate conduct”, Massucci told ANSA. “Confidence remains in the women and men of the Verona police station, recalling the words of a Superintendent of Verona, who tragically fell into a firefight when he told me that once the handcuffs are put on, even the worst criminal is a person and how such as to always be respected”, continued the commissioner, recalling that “if someone has failed in this principle, it is right for the judiciary to evaluate him on the basis of the investigations we have developed, as written by the investigating judge in a commendable way”.

The investigation started from a telephone interception carried out as part of another investigation, in which an officer boasted of having slapped a person who was stopped. “He told his girlfriend, interspersing the narration with laughter and amused comments, the beating of one of the victims, reports the order of the investigating judge. “M… what a pine cone I gave him”, one of the excerpts from the conversations. And again: “I said oh well, today you have to get them from me too!” In another conversation he stated: “I grabbed him, I kicked him out and then we brought him in together, no, and oh well they gave him two, three slaps each, no, but like this, just to… ”.