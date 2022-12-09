The sprinter, a well-known Juventus fan, was a guest of the Sky Sport studios, where he talked about various players and the Juventus future

Philip Torturea well-known Juventus fan, was a guest on the show Sky Calciomercato the Originalwhere he talked about the Juventus. On Church: “I was at the Juve-Psg stadium when Chiesa returned from his injury. You can see that he and Mbappé have a different pace on the pitch, both with and without the ball. Mbappé is the best running player in the world”.

On Vlakhovic: “I am not disappointed in him. He was expected to score in every game as he came to replace Ronaldo who scored once a game. I like him very much, for me there’s a difference in Juve when he plays with or without Vlahovic. He engages the defenders, builds banks, keeps the team up by many meters“.

Much controversy for the behavior of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Portugal: “I can understand certain behaviors because nobody likes not being able to enter the field. But he must be ready to accept it. In my opinion he is targeted. Two years ago in the Premier League he scored 18 goals in 30 games for Manchester United. It is taken for granted by many, but for me it makes all the difference. Park bench? It’s normal at his age.”.

